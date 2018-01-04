According to a Ministry of Education report on university student recruitment for 2017-2018, 198 majors, higher than the previous year, were unable to recruit any students for the academic year. This even includes PhD programs in the nation’s top universities, such as National Taiwan University (NTU), National Tsing Hua University and National Chengchi University.

The report shows that 17 universities have had an enrollment rate of less than 60 percent in 2017.

The rates for the national universities reveal that the elite universities have managed to fill 90 percent of available places, while the others have enrollment rates of over 80 percent.

Looking closer at the situation for all majors, 198 majors within the 157 schools in the country had not recruited a single student, higher than the previous year’s figure of 151.

According to the report, PhD programs in the Anthropology and Sociology departments at NTU, as well as the university’s Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Graduate Institute of Immunology, have not attracted a single student this year.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

教育部公布二○一七學年大專校院最新校務資訊，共有一百九十八個系所招生掛零，比去年增加，連台大、清大、政大等頂大的博士班也不能倖免。

根據最新資訊，二○一七學年度註冊率低於六成的學校共有十七所。

觀察國立大學的註冊率資料，可發現頂尖大學全校新生註冊率大多在九成以上，而一般國立大學新生註冊率也都超過八成。

進一步查詢各系所狀況，全台共一百五十七所大專校院，其中有一百九十八個系所招生掛零，招生掛零的系所比去年（一百五十一個）增加。

資料顯示，台灣大學人類系、社會系、分子與細胞生物學研究所和免疫學研究所等四個博士班招生掛零。 （中央社）