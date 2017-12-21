The poet Yu Kwang-chung, who “wrote poetry with his right hand and prose with his left,” passed away in Kaohsiung on Dec. 14. Later that day, the Presidential Office announced that President Tsai Ing-wen, who had been informed of Yu’s passing shortly before, expressed her condolences. The announcement continued that Yu had had a major impact on the development of modern Taiwanese literature and had been a source of inspiration for large numbers of young artists.

The Presidential Office said that Yu’s major influence on the development of modern Taiwanese literature was due not because of his widely read poetry and prose, but also through his wonderful translations of foreign literary works, such as Irving Stone’s Lust for Life biographical novel about Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, which had inspired many young artists.

Yu, a poet and professor emeritus at the National Sun Yat-sen University until his retirement, passed away at the Kaohsiung Medical University hospital at the age of 90. It was announced in a hospital news release that Yu was being treated for a pulmonary infection from complications following an acute stroke in late November, and died in the morning.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

「右手寫詩，左手寫文」的作家余光中本月十四日病逝於高雄。總統府當天說，總統蔡英文稍早得知後，表示哀悼；余光中對台灣現代文學的發展有重要影響，並啟蒙了許多文藝青年。

總統府指出，余光中對台灣現代文學的發展有重要影響，不只詩文廣為人知，他精心翻譯的外國作品，如梵谷傳，也啟蒙了許多文藝青年。

中山大學外國語文系榮譽退休教授、詩人余光中本月十四日病逝高醫大附設醫院，享壽九十歲。高醫大附院發布新聞稿指出，余光中上個月底因急性腦中風住院後併發肺炎住院治療，上午病逝。 （中央社）