As anticipated, the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, with only three more hikes expected for next year instead of the predicted four, causing a rally in the price of gold.

According to reports, the price of gold had weakened prior to the Fed announcement, but after the news was announced it rallied due to limited short covering, as happened in the previous four interest rate increases. The price of gold could increase further over the next few months.

Analysts now expect the Fed to limit interest rate increases to a further three times in 2018, buoying the price of gold, but the increases will need to be larger if they are to lure investors away from buying gold.

US gold futures for February delivery settled up US$8.50, or 0.7 per cent, at US$1,257.10 per ounce, the highest price on closing since Dec. 6.

(Liberty times, translated by Paul Cooper)

美國聯準會如預期升息一碼，但預計明年將只升息三次，並非四次，提供黃金支撐上漲。

綜合媒體報導，在美國聯準會宣布升息前，黃金價格疲軟，但在消息曝光後，與過去四次升息後走勢一樣，少量空頭回補買盤，而在數月後黃金可望再漲。

分析指出，美國聯準會預估二○一八年升息僅三次，提供了黃金支撐，升息愈高才愈能削減黃金的吸引力。

二月黃金期貨上漲八·五○美元，或百分之○·七，收於每盎司一二五七·一○美元，創十二月六日以來，最熱絡合約收盤高點。

(自由時報)