A: The other day, when I was eating, I bit the inside of my mouth and it’s swollen up really badly.

B: That’s happened to me before and when it’s swollen it’s easy to bite it again.

A: I know. It’s already much better, but then this morning I bit it again.

B: Have you gone to see the doctor? It will get better quicker if you put some ointment on it.

A: 我前幾天吃飯不小心咬到嘴巴,腫了好大一塊。

B: 我也發生過,而且腫起來以後很容易又咬到。

A: 對啊,我本來已經好多了,但今天早上又不小心咬到。

B: 你有沒有去看醫生?擦藥膏會好得比較快。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: