Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Do you know when the free shuttle bus from the library to the dorm runs until?

B: As I recall, it’s usually until 10 at night, but it runs until gone midnight during mid-term and end-of-term exams.

A: So basically there’s a shuttle bus until the library closes.

B: Yes, but after six in the evening it goes from one bus every 15 minutes to one every half hour.

A: 你知道從圖書館到宿舍的免費接駁車開到幾點嗎？

B: 我記得平常是晚上十點，但期中考和期末考期間好像會到午夜十二點多。

A: 那就表示一直到圖書館關閉都有接駁車囉。

B: 對啊，但過了下午六點以後會從每十五分鐘一班變成每半小時一班。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 241 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top