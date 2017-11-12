From fall to winter every year, when the wind carries smog over from China and causes the air quality in Taiwan to deteriorate, the number of people with allergy conjunctivitis typically increases by 30 percent.

Allergy conjunctivitis, also known as allergic pink eye, can cause the eye to turn red, feel itchy and produce tears. According to head of the Department of Ophthalmology at Asia University Hospital Liang Chung-ling, treatment for allergy conjunctivitis differs, depending on the patient. In less serious cases, the problem can be treated with ice and anti-inflammatory drugs; in more serious cases, steroids may be required. If the conjunctivitis is a result of wearing contact lenses, the patient must stop wearing them and allow the eye to rest.

Liang also says that if eye makeup is not properly removed, the residual makeup may mix with skin oils and airborne pollutants and block up the tear ducts, causing the eyelash follicles to become inflamed. Over time, this may cause eyelashes to fall out, and if the condition is not cured before the follicle becomes damaged, the eyelash may never grow back.

Liang also says that when experiencing discomfort in the eye, it is best to go see an eye doctor as soon as possible: One should never use eye drops or artificial tears from pharmacies without consulting a doctor, because simply stopping the symptoms without finding the root cause may worsen the conjunctivitis.

(Liberty Times, translated by Tu Yu-an)

每年秋冬中國霾害來襲，空氣不佳，過敏性結膜炎的患者就會比平常增加約三成。

過敏性結膜炎可能會造成眼睛紅癢、流淚。亞大醫院眼科部部長梁中玲表示，過敏性結膜炎治療方式因人而異，輕微者可藉由冰敷或局部抗發炎藥劑治療，嚴重者則需使用局部類固醇；如果是因配戴隱形眼鏡所致，則須停戴隱形眼鏡，讓眼睛充分休息。

梁中玲並指出，若眼妝沒有卸乾淨，殘妝和油脂混合，加上空氣污染，會造成淚水出口阻塞及睫毛毛囊發炎，久了就會導致睫毛脫落，必須在毛囊尚未破壞前治好，才能再長出睫毛。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. conjunctivitis n. 結膜炎 (jie2 mo2 yan2) 2. contact lens phr. 隱形眼鏡 (yin3 xing2 yan3 jing4) 3. eyelash



梁中玲提醒，民眾若眼睛不舒服，切忌自行購買眼藥水或人工淚液使用，因治標不治本可能讓結膜炎惡化，建議儘早前往眼科就診。

自由時報記者陳建志）