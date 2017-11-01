EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I saw the picture you posted on Twitter, which restaurant was it taken at?

B: It was at a restaurant in Yangmingshan. The nighttime panorama was really beautiful and the food was also delicious.

A: It sounds like a really good place to meet for a date. Was it difficult to book a table?

B: It’s a really popular restaurant. If you’re going at the weekend, you need to book at least one month in advance.

A: 我看到你在推特上PO的照片，那是在哪一家餐廳拍的？

B: 那是在陽明山上的一家餐廳，夜景很美，菜也很好吃。

A: 聽起來蠻適合約會的。位子會很難訂嗎？

B: 那家餐廳蠻熱門的。如果是週末，至少要一個月以前才訂得到。

