Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, Nov 01, 2017 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I saw the picture you posted on Twitter, which restaurant was it taken at?

B: It was at a restaurant in Yangmingshan. The nighttime panorama was really beautiful and the food was also delicious.

A: It sounds like a really good place to meet for a date. Was it difficult to book a table?

B: It’s a really popular restaurant. If you’re going at the weekend, you need to book at least one month in advance.

A: 我看到你在推特上PO的照片，那是在哪一家餐廳拍的？

B: 那是在陽明山上的一家餐廳，夜景很美，菜也很好吃。

A: 聽起來蠻適合約會的。位子會很難訂嗎？

B: 那家餐廳蠻熱門的。如果是週末，至少要一個月以前才訂得到。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

00">

This story has been viewed 370 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top