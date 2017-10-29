Facebook announced on Oct. 19 initiatives to help struggling news organizations gain paid subscribers.

The social network giant said it will test “premium news models” for organizations that deliver their content on Facebook, to enable the news organizations to have more control over pricing, subscriber relationships and revenue.

“Earlier this year, many publishers identified subscriptions as a top priority, so we worked with a diverse group of partners to design, refine, and develop a test suited for a variety of premium news models,” said a blog post by Facebook executives Campbell Brown, Alex Hardiman and Sameera Salari.

Facebook said it would soon roll out the test to support new subscription models in Instant Articles in partnership with news organizations in the US and Europe, starting with the Android application.

The leading social network said it would allow for “paywalls” in its Instant Articles feature, aiming to encourage users to sign up and pay news organizations whose content is linked through Facebook. If a person subscribes after prompting, the news organization will handle the payment directly and keep 100 percent of the revenue.

Included will be Germany’s Bild and Spiegel, France’s Parisien, Italy’s Repubblica, the Telegraph and the Economist of Britain and the US-based Boston Globe, Washington Post and news groups Hearst and Tronc, which includes the Baltimore Sun, Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune.

(AFP)

臉書十九日宣布將推出新的新聞付費方案，以幫助陷入財務困境的傳媒業者增加付費訂戶。

社群網站巨擘臉書表示將為新規劃的「付費新聞」功能進行測試。該功能可讓透過臉書發布新聞的傳媒業者在訂價、收費及訂戶關係經營等各方面有更多的掌控。

臉書高層主管坎貝‧布朗、艾力克斯‧哈迪曼、撒米拉‧沙勒里在官方部落格貼文表示：「今年稍早，許多傳媒業者說他們的當務之急是增加訂戶，所以我們和許多業者合作設計、優化、發展出一套適合各種新聞付費模式的測試系統。」

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. news organization phr. 傳媒業者 (chuan2 mei2 ye4 zhe3) 2. subscriber n. 訂戶 (ding4 hu4) 3. paywall n. 付費牆 (fu4 fei4 qiang2) 4. subscribe v. 訂閱 (ding4 yue4)



臉書說這套測試是為支援新的「即時新聞」功能中的訂閱模式。此模式為臉書與歐美傳媒業者合作打造，將率先在安卓系統上推出。

臉書並表示，「即時新聞」功能中將有「付費牆」，可鼓勵使用者訂閱新聞，並付費給臉書上的傳媒業者。若有讀者在付費牆跳出後訂閱新聞，傳媒業者可直接收取費用，臉書不會抽取任何費用。

參與這次測試的傳媒業者包括德國的畫報和明鏡週刊、法國的巴黎人報、義大利的共和報、英國的經濟學人和每日電訊報、美國的波士頓環球報、華盛頓郵報。此外還有赫斯特和特龍兩大媒體集團，以及特龍旗下的巴爾的摩太陽報、洛杉磯時報、聖地牙哥聯合論壇報。

（台北時報編譯涂宇安譯）