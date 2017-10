A: Did you go on that early morning hike in the end?

B: No. I woke up at 5am and felt like I had a cold coming on.

A: I think that was just your brain tricking you into going back to sleep.

B: I know. But if that’s what my brain wanted, who was I to argue?

A: 所以你後來有一大早去健行嗎?

B: 沒有,我早上五點爬起來以後覺得好像快要感冒了。

A: 那應該是大腦本能想要回去睡覺才產生的錯覺吧。

B: 我知道啊,但如果我的大腦就是想要去睡,我能怎樣?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: