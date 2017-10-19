Registration for the 2018 New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon will be open from noon today through Nov. 1. The results of the lottery will be broadcast live from 3pm on Nov. 2. This year, for the first time, a Wan Jin Shi Marathon online registration app will also be available.

The New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon attracts over 12,000 runners from Taiwan and overseas every year, and runners from Taiwan and abroad are welcome to register to take part in the event on Mar. 18 next year.

The event organizers, working with the Acer E-service Business Group, have created a brand new app for online registration and live lottery result information. In addition, the mobile phone app interface also incorporates fee payment information and online postage tracking.

Runners can also still use the online registration Web site, which has all information related to the event. They can also check their personal registration status and the results of the lottery. When the marathon is over, an analysis of the personal performances of those who participated will also be available online.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

二○一八年新北市萬金石馬拉松競賽今日中午十二時起至十一月一日開放報名登記，並於十一月二日下午三時以直播方式公開抽籤。競賽今年首度推出「萬金石馬拉松APP線上報名」。

新北市萬金石馬拉松每年吸引超過一萬兩千名國內外跑者報名，明年三月十八日歡迎所有國內外的跑者一起參與。

賽事與宏碁電子化服務事業群合作，打造專屬嶄新APP服務，將線上報名登記、抽籤結果即時通知。另有繳費資訊及包裹寄送線上查詢，整合在手機APP介面。

跑友仍可選擇以往使用網站登入方式報名，平台會提供所有比賽相關資訊，可查詢個人報名狀態與抽籤結果，賽後提供完賽的全馬選手個人化的成績分析報告。

（中央社）