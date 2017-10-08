Having devoted itself to developing technologies related to electric vehicles for some time now, Delta Electronics Inc is now the world’s biggest provider of charging and power management solutions. Its AC chargers, which allow cars to run for 180 km after charging for 15 minutes, have attracted the attention of Tesla, which is said to be interested in working with Delta.

According to Delta, since one third of the greenhouse gas emissions in the US come from vehicles, in order to reach the 2050 goal for carbon emissions reduction, 70 percent of all new cars must be electric. Delta’s charging and power management systems can meet the needs of a wide range of cars of different models and makers across the world.

Delta and the US Department of Energy have jointly developed a smart charging station for electric vehicles that features communication facilities. The station, built at MGM Grand Detroit, includes 24 chargers and a management system that can optimize power supply during peak hours.

In its early days, Tesla built all of its chargers. In the future, it may collaborate with Delta to build AC chargers.

(CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

台達電布局電動車多年，為全球最大充電站管理系統廠，其直流快速充電樁，充十五分鐘可跑一百八十公里，吸引特斯拉有意合作。

台達電表示，全美有三分之一的溫室氣體排放來自交通設施，要達到二○五○年減碳目標，全球百分之七十的新車都得是電動車。而台達充電管理系統可以滿足各國、各品牌車款不同需求。

台達電與美國能源部合作開發具通訊能力的智能電動車充電站，於底特律米高梅飯店裝置二十四台智能充電設備，結合管理系統有效管理尖峰用電。

特斯拉初期都是自行建置充電樁，未來有望與台達電合作建置直流快充管理系統。

（中央社）