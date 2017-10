A: That movie had all the right ingredients, but it just didn’t seem to work.

B: The director did a decent job, but the dialogue was too wooden.

A: I’d agree with that. The chemistry between the two leads was a bit flat, too.

B: Yep. I have no idea why they cast them.

A: 這部電影該有的基本元素都有了,但就是不怎麼好看。

B: 導演還不錯,不過對話太死板了。

A: 我也這麼覺得。兩個主角之間也沒什麼火花。

B: 對,真搞不懂選角為什麼會選他們?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: