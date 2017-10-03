A 33-year-old woman, surnamed Hsiao, normally parks her scooter within a marked out parking space on Chenggong Road in New Taipei City’s Jhonghe District. However, in a strange turn of events, a 63-year-old male surnamed Liu allegedly, over the course of a week, repeatedly pulled her scooter outside the parking lines and then proceeded to take photographs which he used to tip-off the police, before returning the scooter to its original position. After receiving seven parking fines in a row, Hsiao made some checks and realised she had been duped. The police have charged Liu with coercion and causing damage to property.

It is believed that Liu left different personal details each of the seven times he submitted a tip-off to the police and, after investigating the personal details left by the informants, police discovered all seven tip-offs came from the same e-mail address. Concluding that the seven informants were in fact the same individual, the police reviewed CCTV footage, found Liu and called him in for questioning.

Liu denies he is the individual in the CCTV footage and also denies the e-mail address used to send the tip-offs belongs to him. Following preliminary investigations, the police have ascertained that Liu and Hsiao did not previously know each other, while Hsiao says she has no known enemies. The precise motive remains unclear.

(LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

三十三歲蕭姓女子平常將機車停於新北市中和區成功路上的停車格內，六十三歲劉姓男子卻涉嫌將她的機車拖出車格拍照檢舉，再移回原位，怪異舉止持續一週，直到蕭女一連收到七張違停罰單，細查才知被整了；警方將劉男依強制、毀損罪嫌函送法辦。

據了解，劉男向新北市府檢舉時，七次都留下不同的檢舉人資料，但警方循檢舉人資料追查，發現七人竟都用同一個電子信箱，研判是同一人所為，調閱監視器找出劉男，通知他到案說明。

劉男偵訊時，否認監視器拍到的男子是他，也否認電子信箱是他所有；警方初步調查後，發現劉男與蕭女並不認識，加上蕭女也說自己不曾在外結怨，確切動機仍待釐清。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. hoax n. 惡整 (e4 zheng3) 2. tip-off n. 檢舉 (jian2 ju3) 3. be duped v. 被整 (bei4 zheng3)



(自由時報記者徐聖倫)