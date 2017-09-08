Taiwan’s Forward Music, established 22 years ago, was sold on Sept. 1 in a surprise deal confirmed by former company chairwoman and TV show hostess Swallow Chang. The company was reportedly sold to Tony Huang, former general manager of the Gold Typhoon Group.

Forward Music was jointly founded by Chang and her late husband Peng Kuo-hua in 1995. Chang wrote in a letter to the staff, “I had no choice but to sell the company due to accumulating debt. . . It was a painful and heartbreaking decision.”

Artists on the label have included pop diva Chang Hui-mei, also known as A-mei, hit singers FeiFei Ouyang, Julie Sue, Stella Chang and late singer Tom Chang. Sources in the music industry estimate the deal is worth between NT$300 million and NT$500 million. The rights to A-mei’s early songs are the company’s most valuable assets.(Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

成立二十二年的台灣唱片公司豐華唱片，驚傳已在九月一日易主。在前豐華董事長、知名電視主持人張小燕確認賣掉豐華後，現在傳出新的經營者為黃家勤，他曾是金牌大風集團的總經理。

豐華是張小燕和亡夫彭國華於一九九五年所創立，張小燕在給員工的信件上寫著：「不得不讓自己放手，來使債務止血…我的決定是痛苦的、痛心的。」

過去豐華旗下藝人包括天后張惠妹（阿妹）、歐陽菲菲、蘇芮、張清芳、張雨生等大牌歌手。音樂界人士也推估，豐華這次交易金額應該有三到五億新台幣，在其資產中，最值錢的則是阿妹早期歌曲的版權。

（自由時報）