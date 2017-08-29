More than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence leaders including Elon Musk, Chief Executive of Tesla, on Aug. 20 urged the UN to take action against the dangers of autonomous weapons, also known as “killer robots.”

“Lethal autonomous weapons threaten to become the third revolution in warfare,” warned a letter signed by 116 tech luminaries, including Musk, the chief of Tesla, and Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s DeepMind.

“Once developed, they will permit armed conflict to be fought at a scale greater than ever, and at timescales faster than humans can comprehend,” the letter read.

“These can be weapons of terror, weapons that despots and terrorists use against innocent populations, and weapons hacked to behave in undesirable ways.”

A UN group focused on these types of weapons was set to meet on Aug. 21, but it was canceled and postponed until November, according to the UN Web site.

(AFP)

上月二十日，電動車特斯拉執行長伊隆‧馬斯克以及一百多位機器人與人工智慧領域的領導人物共同要求聯合國針對「殺人機器人」自主武器可能帶來的危險採取行動。

一百一十六名科技界領導人物在連署信中警告道：「致命性自主武器可能引發戰爭的第三次革命。」連署人之中除了馬斯克，還有Google的DeepMind共同創辦人穆斯塔法‧蘇雷曼。

連署信並指出：「這種武器一旦發展成功，能帶來的武裝衝突規模將是史無前例的，且戰爭的速度可能會比人類所能理解的還要快。」

「它們可能會被用做恐怖攻擊的武器，被暴君和恐怖份子用來對付無辜的平民，也有可能被駭客掌控後恣意使用。」

根據聯合國網站，負責相關事務的小組原訂於八月二十一日開會，但因故取消，延後到十一月舉行。

(台北時報編譯涂宇安譯自法新社)