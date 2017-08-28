Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I bought this piece of clothing online a few days ago. In the pictures it looked good quality, but it’s really uncomfortable on.

B: Hmm. Don’t online purchases have a seven-day warranty? Can’t you return it, free of charge?

A: It only cost NT$200. Forget it. Returning it would just be a hassle.

B: At least in bricks and mortar stores it’s easier to choose clothes you like.

A: 這件衣服是我前幾天在網路商店買的，照片上看起來質料很好，實際穿起來卻一點也不舒服。

B: 是喔，網購不是都有七天鑑賞期嗎？應該可以免費退貨吧？

A: 這件衣服也才兩百元，所以就算了，要退貨也很麻煩。

B: 還是在實體店面買衣服比較能夠挑到自己喜歡的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

