Google announced on Aug. 17 that it has added 22 homes across the world to its “This is home” service, including a Paiwan house made of stone slabs and a Tao subterranean house on Orchid Island.

According to a news release by Google, the company’s Street View team has worked with several other organizations to add 22 new homes from six continents to Google Maps. This has not only enabled users from around the world to explore the culturally distinctive homes from 360 degrees, but also helped ensure that their images will be digitally preserved in perpetuity.

Google says the “This is home” service provides a bird’s-eye view of the homes as well as street-level images of them from both inside and outside. It also features interviews with the house owners and local residents to help users better understand the houses’ architecture and the local culture.

“This is home” was first launched in April. Including the five homes revealed upon its initial launch, there are now 27 unique and traditional homes across the world featured in the service, available for users to view and explore.

(CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

Google十七日宣布於Google地球的「家」服務中推出二十二個新「家」街景，其中包括排灣族石板屋與蘭嶼達悟族地下屋。

Google發布新聞稿表示，在Google街景團隊與合作機構的努力下，本次新增的新「家」街景橫跨六大洲，不僅讓全球使用者有機會三百六十度探索世界各地具有文化特色的家屋，更讓這些特殊建築能透過數位科技永久保存。

Google指出，這次推出的新「家」街景不僅拍攝了「家」的鳥瞰環景、室內與室外街景，更透過與當地居民或屋主的訪談，讓使用者深入了解每個「家」的建築特色與在地文化。

Google的「家」服務是從今年四月推出。包含首波上線的五個家屋，現在共有全球二十七個極具傳統特色的「家」，供使用者瀏覽探索。

(中央社)