Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, also known as A-mei, is currently putting on eight concerts for her “A-mei Utopia 2.0 Carnival” tour at the Kaohsiung Arena over three consecutive weekends starting mid-August. The concerts are to draw 88,000 fans from home and abroad, with a total tourism revenue generated for Kaohsiung estimated to be as high as over NT$1 billion (about US$33 million), according to the event organizer.

Applications filed by A-mei to hold concerts at the Taipei Arena were repeatedly turned down due to the arena’s “A-mei clause,” which bans the audience from jumping at the venue. A-mei said to Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu, who personally attended the opening show for this Kaohsiung tour, that the Kaohsiung Arena is really strong, and told fans they could jump whenever they liked.

In addition to special guest Boxing during the half-time show, A-mei’s 16-year-old niece Anna made her debut during the tour, and she stunned the full house with her singing and dancing. She left a message to A-mei on her Facebook page, saying “You are the best aunt in the whole universe.”

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

流行歌后張惠妹（阿妹）的「烏托邦2.0慶典」演唱會，月中在高雄巨蛋登場，連續三個週末嗨唱八場，吸引國內外八萬八千位歌迷朝聖。根據主辦單位估計，演唱會將為高雄市帶來超過新台幣十億元（約三千三百萬美元）的觀光效益。

阿妹因台北小巨蛋祭出「阿妹條款」，禁止歌迷跳動，多次申請開唱都遭到相關單位拒絕。這次巡演在高雄市，市長陳菊親自出席首場演出，阿妹對陳菊說，高雄巨蛋真的很堅固，還要粉絲想跳的時候就要跳。

除了演唱會中場嘉賓Boxing，阿妹十六歲外甥女安那也首次登台。她的唱跳表現驚豔全場，還在臉書留言對阿妹說：「你是全宇宙最棒的阿姨。」

（中央社）