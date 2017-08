A: I’ve just rescued a dog. I found it on the street.

B: Is it a mongrel?

A: No, it’s a red poodle. When I found it, it was really skinny, and all his hair had fallen out.

B: So, it was probably abandoned.

A: 我最近收養了一隻狗。是我在路上撿到的。

B: 是米克斯嗎?

A: 不是,是一隻紅貴賓。我發現牠的時候,牠很瘦,而且毛都掉光了。

B: 那有可能是被拋棄的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: