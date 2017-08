A: My grandfather has recently learned how to use a smartphone, and he’s got himself a Facebook account.

B: Really, now. So now he can keep up with his friends on Facebook.

A: Yep. He’s looked up quite a few old university friends and joined a horticultural group.

B: Can he do video chats?

A: 我爺爺最近學會用智慧型手機,還辦了一個臉書帳號。

B: 是喔,那他現在就可以用臉書和朋友保持聯絡了。

A: 對啊,他在臉書上找到好幾個以前的大學同學,還加入了園藝社團。

B: 他會打視訊電話嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: