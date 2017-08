A: Fancy some ice cream?

B: I think I ate something bad. I’m not sure about eating ice cream.

A: Really? You should take care of yourself. When it’s hot, food goes off quickly. It’s easy to get a bad stomach.

B: Yep. I left a cup of bubble milk tea for too long, but didn’t want to throw it away. I had no idea it would give me bad guts.

A: 要不要吃冰淇淋?

B: 我吃壞肚子了,不能吃冰淇淋。

A: 是喔,保重身體。天氣熱食物腐敗得快,很容易吃壞肚子。

B: 對啊,我有一杯珍珠奶茶放了太久,又捨不得丟掉,沒想到喝完就拉肚子了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: