To protect athletes and spectators at Universiade Taipei 2017, the security for the competition last week began security checks in the athletes’ village. While the games are ongoing, the police dogs will patrol the athletes’ village and competition venues and search for explosives.

Speaking at the athletes’ village in New Taipei City’s Linkou district, New Taipei City Police police dog team captain Pan Tian-long last week said 41 dogs, including police German Shepherd Dogs and Labrador Retrievers, will be working with the military police and other departments for the security of venues and the athletes’ village in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The police dog team also demonstrated how a search would happen. A piece of cotton with traces of explosives was hidden in a kitchen counter unit, and another under a pillow on a bed in the athletes’ village. The dogs moved in, checking the area. As soon as they detected the scent, they remained in position, waiting for their handlers to investigate.

Pan said that during the Universiade, at least one group of police dogs will be stationed in the athletes’ village., while other teams of dogs will be working, as required, in other venues.

(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

為維護世界大學運動會的選手與民眾安全，籌備委員會維安處上週起在選手村進行多項安檢。賽事期間，偵爆犬將在選手村與各比賽場館協助偵蒐爆裂物。

新北市政府警察局警犬隊隊長潘天龍上週在世大運林口選手村表示，警犬隊以四十一隻狼犬、拉不拉多犬等警犬，配合憲兵等單位，一起維護雙北的競賽場館、選手村安全。

警犬隊在選手村示範搜索，隊員以微量的爆裂物氣味棉花，藏在廚房流理臺夾縫、以及選手床鋪的枕頭下，警犬逐一搜索，一聞到氣味，立即停止等候下一步指令。

潘天龍表示，競賽期間，選手村至少會有一組警犬長期進駐，其他警犬則依任務需求，在各地場館值勤。

（中央社）