A: I watched a movie about tsunamis yesterday, and it made me feel that humans really are vulnerable, insignificant creatures.

B: Was it based on a true story?

A: Yes, on the memoirs of tsunami survivors. The tsunami scenes were incredibly realistic; it was quite shocking.

B: The tsunami scenes must have been really difficult to shoot. Was it filmed in the last few years?

A: 我昨天看了一部關於海嘯的電影，看完覺得人類真是渺小又脆弱。

B: 是喔，電影是根據真實事件拍的嗎？

A: 對啊，是根據海嘯倖存者的回憶錄拍的。裡面的海嘯場景非常逼真，很震撼。

B: 海嘯場景應該很難拍吧。是最近幾年的電影嗎？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: