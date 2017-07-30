LG Electronics revealed on July 21 that, effective immediately, they would deploy their guide and cleaning robots at South Korea’s Incheon International Airport as part of a trial program.

According to the nation’s Yonhap News Agency, the guide robots are equipped with speech recognition software developed by LG that supports Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

They can provide information about flights, boarding gates, airport facilities and shops. When necessary, they can even take travelers to where they want to go.

According to the report, the cleaning robots can dodge obstacles when carrying out cleaning tasks, and can automatically plan out the most efficient cleaning route based on the airport’s floor plans stored in their database.

The report also says the airport robots mark an important step in the company’s efforts to expand its share in the market for commercial robots, which it hope will be a major new line of development in the future.

(CNA, translated by Tu Yu-an)

南韓LG電子七月二十一日透露，他們研發的客服機器人和掃地機器人從該日起將在南韓仁川國際機場投入試運行。

南韓聯合新聞通訊社報導，客服機器人搭載LG自主開發的語音識別功能，可支援韓語、英語、中文、日語四種語言。

這種機器人將為旅客提供航班、登機門、機場設施、商店等資訊，必要時，甚至可帶領旅客前往目的地。

據報導，掃地機器人能在清潔過程中自行避開障礙物。這種機器人的數據庫中存入了機場樓層圖，能自動尋找最佳路線實現高效率清掃。

報導稱，LG公司計劃以機場機器人的推出為契機，持續拓展商用機器人事業版圖，把機器人產品培育成為公司未來發展的新動力。(中央社)