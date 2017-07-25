EVERYDAY ENGLISH

Home / Bilingual Pages
A: It’s not easy finding a job when you’ve only just graduated. Most jobs require a minimum of two years’ experience.

B: That’s right. There really aren’t many vacancies for people with no experience.

A: Which industry or position are you specifically looking at?

B: Initially, I was looking to go into fashion, but I have gotten no response after sending out resumes for two months, so now I’m applying for any job that I’m suitable for.

A: 大學剛畢業找工作好困難喔。大部分的工作都要至少兩年的經驗。

B: 對啊，能接受無工作經驗的職缺真的不多。

A: 你目前有特別鎖定哪個產業或職位嗎？

B: 我本來有鎖定時尚產業，但投了兩個月的履歷都沒回音，我現在只要看到條件符合的職缺就會投。

