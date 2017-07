A: The water in the bathroom is cold.

B: Really? It was fine when I was using it just now. How long have you been trying?

A: I’ve been standing here for two, three minutes. It isn’t heating up.

B: The water heater must be broken. Call someone to have a look at it, otherwise we’re in for days of cold showers.

A: 浴室的水不熱了。

B: 是喔,我剛剛用的時候還是好的耶。你試多久了?

A: 我已經等了兩三分鐘了,水都沒熱。

B: 大概是熱水器壞了。趕快找人來檢查一下,不然這幾天都要洗冷水澡了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: