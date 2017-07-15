Wensleydale

The Wensleydale is a breed of domestic sheep that takes its names from the Wensleydale region of North Yorkshire, England, where it originated. With its distinctive grey black face and slightly elongated, upright ears, the Wensleydale was developed by crossing two other breeds, the English Leicester and the Teeswater sheep, in the 19th century. It is one of the largest and heaviest of sheep breeds, and produces some of the finest long wool in the world. Rams weigh about 135 kgs and ewes about 115 kgs.

文斯勒德羊

文斯勒德羊是一種家羊的品種，因其源自英國北約克郡的文斯勒德地區而得名。文斯勒德羊是十九世紀時由另外兩個品種萊斯特羊和蒂斯沃特羊混種而成，而有獨特的灰黑色臉及較細長的、豎立的耳朵。這是最大型、最重的羊品種之一，可產出品質頂尖的長羊毛。公羊重約一百三十五公斤，母羊約一百一十五公斤。

Portland

Unlike the Wensleydale, the Portland is a small sheep. It has a cream-colored fleece and golden tan face and legs. The males have a distinct double spiral set of horns and, while the females are also horned, their horns are lighter and shorter, forming a crescent shape. Another distinctive feature is the “spectacles” formed of pale patches around the eyes.

The Portland is now listed as “at risk.” It almost became extinct in the 1970s, despite once being quite a common breed in the southwest of England.

波特蘭羊

不同於文斯勒德羊，波特蘭羊是較小的品種，有著奶油色的羊毛以及金棕色的臉和腳。公羊有兩對特殊的螺旋形的角，而母羊也有角，但更輕更短，呈新月形。波特蘭羊另一特色是其眼睛周圍有淡色斑點形成的「眼鏡」。

波特蘭羊現已被列為「瀕臨絕種」的品種。雖然它曾是英格蘭西南部相當普遍的品種，但它在七○年代幾乎已經滅絕了。

Manx Loaghtan

The Manx Loaghtan is a rare breed of small sheep with dark brown wool that does not cover its dark brown faces and legs. It generally has four horns, usually small on the ewes but larger on the males, although individuals are also found with two or six horns.

One of the Northern European short-tailed sheep breeds, the Manx Loaghtan descends from the primitive sheep once found throughout Scotland, the Hebrides, and Shetland Islands.

The breed is mainly reared for its meat, which is considered to be a delicacy.

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

曼島綿羊

曼島綿羊是一種稀有品種的小型羊，除了深棕色的臉和腳以外，全身都佈滿深棕色羊毛。這種羊通常有四支角，母羊的角通常較小，而公羊的角較大，偶爾也可見有兩支或六支角的曼島綿羊。

曼島綿羊屬北歐短尾羊品種的一支，是遍及蘇格蘭、赫布里底群島及昔德蘭群島的原始品種的後代。

曼島綿羊主要是作為肉類食用，咸認為一佳餚。

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）