Fourteen-year-old Sota Fujii, a professional shogi (Japanese chess) player, smashed a 30-year shogi record and took his country by storm by pulling off a record-breaking 29-match winning streak.

Fujii, who practices extensively using computer chess software — and is Japan’s youngest professional shogi player, on June 26 broke the 30-year record in shogi of 28 consecutive match wins.

For Japan, a country which has been stuck in a trap of deflation and economic stagnation for more than 15 years, Fujii’s brilliant performance has attracted a posse of diehard fans from all walks of life — and even won him acclaim from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Speaking to reporters, Abe said: “The power of youth has made history. His victory is like a dream that gives hope to the Japanese people.”

Fujii, who battled for 11 hours against a 19-year-old pro, was as cool as a cucumber during the post-match interviews. “I never imagined that I would win 29 matches in a row. I feel very happy, but also extremely surprised.”

Fujii is coached by a veteran professional shogi player. However, according to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper, after starting to practice with computer software around a year and a half ago, Fujii’s chess skills improved dramatically.

Training with a computer is frowned upon and viewed as unorthodox by many professional shogi players. However, a member of the Japan Shogi Association noted that, “During the course of his or her lifetime, a professional shogi player will be extremely fortunate to participate in as many as 1,000 matches. By using artificial intelligence chess programs, it is possible to play several thousand times more this number and accumulate professional-level skills.”

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. take… by storm phr. 風靡… (feng1 mi3) 2. diehard adj. 死忠的 (si3 zhong1 de5) 3. all walks of life phr. 各行各業 (ge4 hang2 ge4 ye4) 4. as cool as a cucumber phr. 沉著冷靜 (chen2 zhuo2 leng3 jing4) 5. artificial intelligence phr. 人工智慧 (ren2 gong1 zhi4 hui4)



On July 2, Fujii was beaten while attempting to win a 30th consecutive victory, halting the new record at 29 matches. After the match, Fujii said: “A winning streak always comes to an end eventually. I was utterly defeated.”

(CNA and LIBERTY TIMES, TRANSLATED BY EDWARD JONES)

現年十四歲的將棋職業棋士藤井聰太取得二十九連勝，打破日本將棋三十年來的紀錄，因此風靡全國。

透過與電腦軟體下棋反覆訓練的藤井聰太，為日本最年輕職業棋士。他六月二十六日打破三十年前寫下的二十八連勝紀錄。

在日本陷入逾十五年來的通縮和經濟停滯困境之際，他的精彩表現獲得各行各業、死忠的將棋迷、甚至首相安倍晉三的喝采。

安倍告訴記者：「年輕力量已創造歷史。這項勝利為日本人民帶來夢想和希望。」

藤井聰太跟十九歲職業棋手鏖戰十一個小時後，沉著冷靜地接受記者訪問。藤井聰太說：「我真的完全沒想到能連贏二十九場比賽，我很開心，但也感到非常驚訝。」

藤井聰太有資深職業將棋棋士作為師傅，但根據日本的「朝日新聞」，他一年半前左右開始與電腦軟體對弈後，棋藝有了顯著提升。

許多職業將棋棋士並不認同與電腦軟體下棋的訓練方式。但日本將棋聯盟一名幹部表示：「一名職業將棋棋士如果一生中能參加多達一千場比賽，就很幸運了。而人工智慧程式實際上卻比這個數字再多個好幾千倍，得以累積專業技藝。」

藤井聰太平二日在挑戰第三十勝時敗陣，連勝紀錄在二十九連勝止步。比賽結束之後，藤井聰太平靜地說：「連勝終究是會停止的，我徹底敗北。」

(中央社、自由時報)