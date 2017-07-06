The world-renowned physicist and astronomer Stephen Hawking warned on June 20 that if humankind is to survive as a species, we will have to find a new home in the cosmos within the next 200 to 500 years.

Hawking called on the world’s leading nations to send astronauts to the moon before the year 2020 and re-ignite space exploration. He said the major nations should create a lunar base within the next 30 years, and send people to Mars before 2025.

“Spreading out into space will completely change the future of humanity. I hope it would unite competitive nations in a single goal, to face the common challenge for us all,” he added.

Hawking also expressed hope that nuclear fusion-powered spaceships propelled by light or another energy form will guide humans to their new home.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

世界知名物理及天文學大師史蒂芬‧霍金上月二十日警告，人類若想生存下去，就必須在兩百到五百年之內，在太空找到一處新家。

霍金呼籲世界主要大國應在二○二○年前派太空人上月球，重啟太空探索。霍金表示，各大國應在三十年內打造一個月球基地，並在二○二五年之前把人送上火星。

他說：「將勢力範圍擴展至太空，將使人類的未來徹底改變，我希望這能把互相競爭的各國團結在一個目標之下，來合作面對我們全體所共同面臨的挑戰。」霍金還說，他希望以光能或其他能源形式推進的核融合太空船，能把人類帶到新家。

（中央社）