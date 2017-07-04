Tainan’s Chimei Museum has curated a special exhibition, Omotenashi — Ceramics for Feasting and Enjoying the Tea Ceremony, selected ceramic masterpieces on loan from Japan’s Seikado Bunko Art Museum. It is the first time in the Japanese museum’s 125-year history that an extensive collection of its exhibits have been displayed abroad.

Chimei Museum says that Japanese cuisine, which is eaten and appreciated around the world, is registered by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, and many members of the public will have sipped from a bowl of fragrant matcha tea or enjoyed Japanese cuisine. However, drinking matcha tea is just one element of Japanese tea culture, and cha-kaiseki, kaiseki-ryori and kaiseki-ryori (written using different Japanese characters) — forms of Japanese haute cuisine — are all uniquely different.

The Seikado Bunko Art Museum includes a library and a museum from which approximately 100 tea-making objects and utensils have been selected for inclusion in Chimei Museum’s special exhibition.

According to Chimei Museum, some of the priceless objects on display will include an early 17th century Mino ware Oribe style dish with grass pattern; an exquisite set of clay teapots known as the “Jingxi Eight Immortals;” and a Raku ware tea cup, made in the style prefered by legendary Japanese tea master, Sen no Rikyu.

In addition, the museum has painstakingly created a traditional Japanese teahouse so that visitors to the exhibition can feel the spirit of a Japanese tea ceremony.

Omotenashi — Ceramics for Feasting and Enjoying the Tea Ceremony opened to the public last Friday and will continue until Nov. 12.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

台南的奇美博物館正舉行特展「待客之心–日本茶道與宴客文化」靜嘉堂精選陶瓷名品展，是日本靜嘉堂成立一百二十五年來，首度到國外大規模展出。

奇美博物館指出，日本「和食」備受許多人喜愛，已被聯合國教科文組織登錄為無形文化遺產。喝一碗香濃抹茶、品一頓日本料理，是不少民眾曾經有過的體驗。但喝抹茶只是日本茶道的一小部分，茶懷石、懷石料理、會席料理其實大不同。

靜嘉堂擁有一座圖書館、一座美術館，此次由「靜嘉堂文庫美術館」以「待客之心」為主軸，精選約百件茶道、宴客相關器皿來台展出。

館方指出，展品中有製作於十七世紀初的美濃窯「織部草花紋方盤」、以漢詩文賦予雅號的精緻茶壺組「荊溪八仙」、還有依據「日本茶聖」千利休要求風格所燒製的「樂茶碗」等作品，每一件都很珍貴。

此外，展場中精心打造日本傳統茶室跨海來台，讓民眾現場感受茶席精神。

「待客之心–日本茶道與宴客文化」特展上週五登場，截止日期為十一月十二日。

(中央社)