A: I went to have my teeth cleaned yesterday and the dentist discovered I have a deep cavity.

B: Really? Did you need to have a root canal?

A: Hunh. Yes, but I haven’t had it yet, as there was no time that day. I’m dreading the thought of having a root canal.

B: Don’t worry about it. I’ve had one before. You’ll be given an anesthetic, you won’t feel a thing.

A: 我昨天去洗牙,結果牙醫發現我有一顆牙齒已經蛀得很深了。

B: 是喔,需要抽神經嗎?

A: 嗯,需要,但我還沒做,因為當天時間不夠。我現在想到抽神經就很害怕。

B: 不用擔心啦。我也抽過神經,都會先打麻藥,所以其實沒什麼感覺。

