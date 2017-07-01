According to the UN 1951 Refugee Convention, a refugee is someone who has fled their country due to a “well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.”

Many people the world over are now being displaced due to wars and strife in their own countries, too, hoping to find a new home in safer, more stable countries. Some countries are more welcoming than others.

World Refugee Day is held on June 20 every year, to draw attention to the plight of the many victims of war and persecution around the world.

On the official UN Web page for the 2017 World Refugee Day, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was actually UN High Commissioner for Refugees between 2005 and 2015, writes the following:

“This is not about sharing a burden. It is about sharing a global responsibility, based not only the broad idea of our common humanity but also on the very specific obligations of international law. The root problems are war and hatred, not people who flee; refugees are among the first victims of terrorism.”

(Paul Cooper, Taipei Times)

根據一九五一年通過的聯合國《難民地位公約》，難民是指因「具有正當理由而畏懼會因其種族、宗教、國籍、特定社會團體的成員身分或政治見解的原因，受到迫害」，而逃離其國家的人。

現今全世界也有許多人因其國家的戰爭及衝突而流離失所，他們希望能夠在較安全穩定的國家找到新家。而各國對於這些難民的接納態度不一。

世界難民日訂在每年六月二十日，旨在為世界各地戰爭及迫害的受害者喚起關注。

聯合國秘書長安東尼歐‧古特瑞斯在二○○五至二○一五年曾擔任聯合國難民署高級專員。今年的國際難民日，他在聯合國官網上寫下了這段話：

「這並不在於分擔一個重擔，而是基於廣義的共同人性，以及國際法的特定義務，來分擔一個全球責任。根本的問題在於戰爭與仇恨，而非逃離的人們。難民是恐怖主義的第一受害者。」

（台北時報編譯林俐凱譯）