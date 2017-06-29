The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) has announced it will be offering student summer vacation promotions of between 15 percent to 50 percent off for journeys from Saturday through Aug. 31. As the summer months are peak season, the THSRC student summer discounts will be available for all Taiwanese students aged 12 years and above, inclusive. The promotion includes a total of 356 discounted journeys per week at half price, 30 percent or 15 percent off.

In order to encourage young students to travel during the summer holidays, the company is offering the special student summer discounts Monday through Thursday every week, during which time all journeys starting between 9 and 11 in the morning and after 8 in the evening will be discounted from between 50 to 30 percent off.

THSRC reminds all passengers wanting to take advantage of the summer discount offers to make sure they carry on their person a valid personal ID (for passengers 12-18) or a student ID (not a photocopy) for passengers aged 19 or above.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

台灣高鐵宣布週六至八月三十一日推出五至八五折「學生暑期優惠專案」。因應暑期旅遊旺季到來，台灣高鐵暑假期間，推出「學生暑期優惠專案」，適用對象包括十二歲（含）以上國內各級學校學生，總計每週提供三百五十六班次適用五折、七折或八五折優惠車次。

台灣高鐵為鼓勵青年學子暑期出遊，「學生暑期優惠專案」實施期間每週一至週四，凡於始發站上午九時至十一時及晚上八時後發車的各車次，都適用五折或七折優惠。

台灣高鐵提醒使用「學生暑期優惠專案」的旅客，乘車時務必攜帶本人有效身分證件（適用十二至十八歲旅客）或學生證正本（適用含十九歲以上旅客）以備查驗。

（中央社）