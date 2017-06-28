June 22 was the summer solstice this year, but according to meteorological expert Wu Teh-jung, Taiwan’s annual summer solstice has not historically been the hottest day of the year. Despite this, due to the North Pacific High anticyclones, the weather was sunny and settled throughout the country, with daytime temperatures of between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius in the west.

According to Wu, Central Weather Bureau records show that Taiwan’s hottest day of the year has not historically fallen on the summer solstice, neither has it been the “xiao shu” (lesser heat) or “da shu” (greater heat) days, but has been around the “li qiu” (start of autumn). The sun’s rays produce energy on the Earth, and when you subtract the amount of energy dispersed away from the planet, if you are left with a “positive” value then the Earth will heat up; if left with a “negative” value the planet will cool. At the time of the summer solstice the sun is shining on the Tropic of Cancer, and the amount of energy absorbed by the Earth is greater than the amount lost. As a result, temperatures start to rise.

When there are successive days of sunshine, ultraviolet rays can be very strong and you should keep out of the sun, drink lots of water, and avoid getting sunstroke.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

六月二十二日是夏至，不過氣象專家吳德榮表示，依據觀測記錄，台灣每年「夏至」反而不是最熱的日期。雖然如此，那天受太平洋高壓影響，各地晴朗穩定，西部白天還是有三十四至三十六度的高溫。

吳德榮指出，依據氣象局觀測記錄，台灣每年最熱的日期，通常不是「夏至」，也不是「小暑」或「大暑」，反而在「立秋」前後。因太陽照射地球提供能量，扣除地球對外散射的能量，如為「正」值，則氣溫續升，「負」值則氣溫下降；「夏至」時太陽正射北回歸線，地球接受的能量，多於喪失的能量，氣溫仍在上升。

連續多日的晴朗炎熱，紫外線強、要注意防曬，也要多喝水、小心中暑。

（中央社）