Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s album History of Tomorrow leads this year’s nominees for the Golden Melody Awards with eight nominations, including Best Mandarin Album, the jury announced recently. Mayday is followed by singer Eve Ai with seven nominations, and then No Party for Cao Dong with six nods.

In addition to Mayday, other nominees for Best Mandarin Album are: Khalil Fong’s Journey to the West (JTW), Guo Ding’s The Silent Star Stone, Eve Ai’s Talk About Eve, Waa Wei’s Run! Frantic Flowers! and Xu Jun’s Million Songs Hill. The Lifetime Contribution awards will go to 81-year-old singer Chi Lu-hsia and the late singer-songwriter Chang Yu-sheng.

Pop diva Chang Hui-mei, also known as A-mei, is set to perform at the award ceremony to commemorate her late mentor’s winning of the award. The show is scheduled for tomorrow at the Taipei Arena, with entertainer Mickey Huang this year’s host. It will be broadcast live on both Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV) and UFO Radio.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

今年的金曲獎評審團近日公布入圍名單，搖滾天團五月天以「自傳」專輯入圍八項最風光，包括最佳國語專輯獎。歌手艾怡良入圍七項緊追在後，樂團草東沒有派對則入圍六項。

除了五月天以外，其他入圍最佳國語專輯獎的有：方大同的「JTW西遊記」、郭頂的「飛行器的執行週期」、艾怡良的「說艾怡良」、魏如萱的「末路狂花」、許鈞的「萬松嶺」。特別貢獻獎將頒給八十一歲的歌手紀露霞，和已故歌手兼創作人張雨生。

為紀念恩師張雨生獲獎，流行天后張惠妹（阿妹）也將在金曲獎演出，頒獎典禮於明日在台北小巨蛋舉行，今年典禮的主持人由藝人黃子佼獨挑大樑，並在台視和飛碟電台LIVE播出。

（中央社）