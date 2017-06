A: I woke up this morning to find my house had flooded.

B: Why did it flood? Was it because of the torrential rain?

A: Yes, but also because of a blocked water pipe. The drain on the balcony was gushing with water, which then poured into the living room.

B: Is the problem with the water pipe now fixed?

A: 我今天早上一起床就發現家裡淹水了。

B: 怎麼會淹水?是因為大雨嗎?

A: 是下雨加上水管堵塞,導致雨水從我家陽台的出水口冒出來,灌到客廳裡。

B: 那現在水管的問題解決了嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: