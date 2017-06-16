US pop singer Britney Spears held her first Taiwan concert on Tuesday. Spears became a global sensation in 1998 with her hit song Baby One More Time, and has released a total of nine albums over her career, conquering the world and having tens of millions of fans worldwide. This year, she finally paid Taiwan a visit.

The singer, who has transformed herself from a child star to a pop diva, kicked off her latest Asian tour from Tokyo, Japan on June 3. “Taipei!! Looking forward to performing on June 13th!” she wrote on her Facebook last Friday.

Her first Taiwan concert took place at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, during which she regaled her Taiwanese fans with all her greatest hits. She performed many classic songs along with her signature dance, while showing off her firm body, the result of intensive training, stunning a full house with her singing and dancing.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

美國流行歌手小甜甜布蘭妮，稍早於本週二首度來台開唱！一九九八年布蘭妮以一曲「Baby One More Time」轟動全球，出道至今共發行九張專輯，征服全球上億歌迷，今年終於來到台灣。

從童星晉身為流行歌后的布蘭妮，近期展開亞洲巡演，於本月三日從日本東京開唱。「台北！！我很期待六月十三日的演出！」她上週五還在臉書發文。

布蘭妮首場台灣演唱會在台北南港展覽館舉行，而她也展現出道以來的精華，一次滿足台灣粉絲。演唱會上，她重現多首經典歌曲和舞蹈，並秀出魔鬼訓練的結實美肌，勁歌熱舞震撼全場。

（中央社）