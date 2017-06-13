Tickets for the 2017 Universiade will go on sale today, said Su Li-chung, secretary-general of the Taipei City Government, who heads the Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee, on May 4. With students expected to be the largest group considering attending the games, the prices for tickets to the opening ceremony have been capped at NT$3,500, with up to 80 percent to be sold for NT$800 each.

The opening ceremony will take place on Aug. 19 at the Taipei Municipal Stadium, which seats 26,000. Minus the seats reserved for the Federation Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU, International University Sports Federation), VIPs and contestants, tickets for a total of 13,000 seats are available for sale.

According to Su, as the people coming will predominantly be students, the committee has decided to keep the tickets at mid-to-low price points, with 11,000 tickets at NT$800, 1,500 tickets at NT$2,000, and 1,000 tickets at NT$3,500, with another 200 sponsor tickets going for NT$50,000 each.

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies and individual events will be available for purchase from today online and at ticketing machines in convenience stores, and from the competition venues during the period of the Universiade. The closing ceremony will also take place at the municipal stadium, the most expensive ticket priced at NT$2,000, limited to 1,300 tickets, and then 1,500 at NT$1,000 and 13,000 at NT$500.

(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

世大運執行長蘇麗瓊五月四日表示，今日將開放世大運購票，而考量世大運參與客群以學生為主，開幕式票價上限為新台幣三千五百元，逾八成為八百元。

開幕式於八月十九日在台北田徑場舉行，共有兩萬六千席，扣除FISU（國際大學運動總會）、貴賓、選手座位，可售座位為一萬三千席。

蘇麗瓊說，考量參與客群以學生為主，採中低價位，規劃八百元票價有一萬一千張、兩千元有一千五百張、三千五百元有千張，另規劃兩百張贊助票，一張五萬元。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. opening ceremony phr. 開幕式 (kai1 mu4 shi4) 2. price point phr. 價位 (jia4 wei4) 3. closing ceremony phr. 閉幕式 (bi4 mu4 shi4)



今日開賣開閉幕式、各項競賽的票，網站、便利超商機台、賽會期間競賽場館售票處皆可購票。而閉幕式同樣在台北田徑場舉行，規劃價格上限為兩千元，有一千三百張，一千元有一千五百張、五百元為一萬三千張。

（中央社）