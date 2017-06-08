The Ministry of Labor announced on May 31 that, in order to help new graduates explore and understand their own interests and future career paths, it has set up a Taiwan employment online career assessment site, allowing young people to understand their professional interests through Q&A tests.

For example, in the “What I like to do — Professional interests evaluation” test, students of junior high school age and up, as well as adults, can explore their job preferences and which of 12 job areas — art, science, animals and plants, security, machinery, industry and manufacturing, business, sales and marketing, personal services, social services, leadership and performance — is suited best to their own personalities.

The “work style” assessment aims to discover via 59 questions what an individual’s personality will be like in the workplace. After the jobseeker is aware of their own individual working style, they can check the online Jobooks job encyclopedia to compare their own suitability for 505 different types of job, and find a suitable job based upon their own strengths.(CNA, translated by Paul Cooper)

勞動部五月三十一日表示，為了讓社會新鮮人探索與瞭解自身興趣與未來職業發展方向，勞動部台灣就業通網站「職涯測評專區」提供線上評測，讓青年透過問答了解自我職業興趣。

像是「我喜歡做的事 — 職業興趣探索測驗」中，提供國中以上學生及成人在最適合自己特性的職業範圍內進行職業興趣探索，包含「藝術」、「科學」、「動植物」、「保全」、「機械」、「工業生產」、「企業事務」、「銷售」、「個人服務」、「社會福利」、「領導」、「體能表演」等12個職類範圍。

「工作風格」測驗，則是透過五十九題題目，發現個人人格在職場中的投影。當求職者瞭解自我的工作風格後，也可直接透過網站中的「Jobooks工作百科」，自行查詢比對五百零五種不同工作職類之間的適配性，依自己工作優勢找到合適的職業。（中央社）