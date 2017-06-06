Eslite Spectrum president Mercy Wu announded, following a shareholder meeting last month, that in addition to new store openings planned in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, the bookstore and lifestyle retailer is also considering opening new stores in South East Asia and Japan.

Wu added Eslite is currently evaluating the feasibility of establishing a presence in Malaysia — which Wu says is a Southeast Asian country with a Chinese community similar to Taiwan’s — and Japan. Wu noted that although Japan is not a Chinese society, the country’s retail industry is a model of sophistication.

Last year Eslite added additional outlets in Linkou, Taichung’s Far Eastern Department Store and the Sogo Department Store in Kaohsiung to its portfolio of retail stores in Taiwan. Wu also floated the possibility of opening a store in southern Taiwan in the second half of next year.

After establishing the company’s third base in Hong Kong at the City Plaza shopping mall, this links up existing stores in the Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay areas to form a “golden triangle” on the island. However, Wu acknowledged that the City Plaza location had been plagued by temporary staff shortages, but said that once the situation stabilizes, she expects business to improve.

Wu admitted that the Tsim Sha Tsui store underwent a refit only three months after opening, the Causeway Bay outlet will also be refitted this month, and the City Plaza location is also scheduled for a major refit in the fourth quarter of this year.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

誠品生活總經理吳旻潔上個月在股東會後指出，除台灣，香港、中國有展店計畫之外，也評估在東南亞以及日本開店。

吳旻潔說，東南亞的馬來西亞是熟悉的華人社會，正評估設點的可行性，日本雖然不是華人社會，但卻是精緻零售業的典範。

誠品生活去年在台灣增加林口店、台中遠百店、高雄SOGO店。吳旻潔透露，明年下半年台灣南部也有機會展店。

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. feasibility n. 可行性 (ke3 xing2 xing4) 2. establish a presence phr. 設點 (she4 dian3) 3. retail industry phr. 零售業 (ling2 shou4 ye4) 4. business n. 營運 (ying2 yun4)



她指出，在香港開設第三個據點太古店後，至此從銅鑼灣、尖沙咀，到港島東的布局形成完整金三角，但太古店開太快，人力一時跟不上，未來穩定之後，營運會愈來愈好。

她坦言，尖沙咀店開了三個月就改裝，銅鑼灣店也將在本月改裝，太古店預計在第四季大改裝。

(中央社)