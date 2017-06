A: Yesterday I went to a newly opened dentist near my house to get my teeth cleaned. During the cleaning there was no pain at all and there was no bleeding.

B: Isn’t that a good thing?

A: Well, yeah, but whenever I’ve had my teeth cleaned before it always hurts so much, so I thought some pain is normal.

B: This isn’t my area, perhaps you should ask the dentist.

A: 我昨天去我家附近新開的一間牙醫診所洗牙,洗牙的過程一點也不痛,也沒有流血。

B: 這樣不是很好嗎?

A: 是嗎?但我以前每次洗牙都痛得不得了,所以我一直覺得痛才正常。

B: 這我也不懂,你應該問牙醫吧。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: