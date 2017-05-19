To mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT) on May 17, eight pop divas in the Chinese world, including Chang Hui-mei, A-lin, Elva Hsiao, Rainie Yang and Little S from Taiwan, Na Ying from China, Sandy Lam from Hong Kong and Tanya Chua from Singapore, have collaborated for the first time on a new single, “We Are One,” in support of the LGBT community.

Singer Jolin Tsai designed the painting for the cover of the CD. The song was released on the “Love Is King” YouTube channel, and another 115 artists took part in the music video, with each holding a rainbow placard in support of marriage equality.

As the issue of same-sex marriage continues to attract attention, the Judicial Yuan has said that the Grand Justices will release an interpretation on whether it is constitutional or not on next Wednesday at 4pm.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

五月十七日是「國際不再恐同日」，八位華人世界的流行天后首度攜手合作單曲「We Are One」，唱出同志心聲—包括台灣的張惠妹、A-lin、蕭亞軒、楊丞琳、小S、中國的那英、香港的林憶蓮和新加坡的蔡健雅。

歌手蔡依林也為單曲CD繪製了封面，該曲已在YouTube「愛最大」頻道播放，另外一百一十五位藝人則出現在音樂錄影帶中，高舉彩虹標語力挺婚姻平權。

近來同婚議題備受矚目，司法院指出，大法官將在下週三下午四點公布同婚是否合憲或違憲的解釋文。

（中央社）