The final episode of The Teenage Psychic — a six-episode series jointly produced by Taiwan’s Public Television Service (PTS) and HBO — recently achieved an average rating of 4.4 points. It is the highest rated drama on PTS since the launch of the station in 1998 and was the number one program nationwide on the day of the episode.

The Teenage Psychic, which stars actress Kuo Shu-yao, nicknamed Yao Yao, is about a 16-year-old high school girl born with the ability to see spirits. The girl studies at school in the daytime while working at a temple as a psychic helping followers deal with their problems at night. Her life finally changes when she meets an optimistic transfer student at school who loves to smile.

The leading role was partially based on the story of Taiwanese psychic called Sophia. The hit drama is HBO’s first original series in Mandarin and it has received positive feedback in other Asian countries. The series is currently being rerun on PTS.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

公視和HBO合製共六集的連續劇「通靈少女」，近日播出完結篇，平均收視四點四，創下公視自一九九八年開台以來戲劇的最高收視紀錄，還登上當天全國收視率第一名。

「通靈少女」由郭書瑤（瑤瑤）主演，講述一位通靈的十六歲高中生，白天在學校上課，晚上卻在宮廟當仙姑，處理信眾的大小事。而在遇見一位樂觀愛笑的轉學生後，她的人生終於有了轉變。

女主角的原型參考自台灣靈媒索非亞的故事，該劇是HBO首部以中文發音的原創影集，在其他亞洲國家也大獲好評，目在公視重播中。

（中央社）