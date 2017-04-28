Gong Yoo, a 38-year-old actor from South Korea, has swept Asia with leading roles in hit movie Train to Busan and TV drama Guardian: the Lonely and Great God. Gong is having a fan meeting at New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang Stadium tomorrow. He is visiting Taiwan for the first time to thank fans for their support all these years.

For Gong’s first overseas fan meeting this time, the 5,500 tickets were priced from NT$2,500 to as high as NT$5,500. Management SOOP, Gong’s management agency, announced that all the tickets sold out in a few minutes, showing that Gong has regained his position as an Asian “male god” — the Chinese term for “prince charming”.

Gong’s TV drama is scheduled to air in June in Taiwan on STAR Chinese Channel. The drama is so popular in Asia that after he presented the Body Shop’s white musk perfume to the leading actress as a gift in the show, sales of the product surged.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

三十八歲南韓演員孔劉，演出熱門電影「屍速列車」和電視劇「鬼怪」紅遍亞洲，他明日在新北市立新莊體育館舉辦粉絲見面會，而這將是他首次訪台，以感謝粉絲這些年的支持。

此次也是孔劉首度舉辦海外粉絲見面會，五千五百張門票最低新台幣兩千五百元、最高五千五百元。他的經紀公司Management SOOP表示，所有門票在幾分鐘內銷售一空，這也顯示出他再度榮登亞洲「男神」的地位。

孔劉的電視劇預計六月會在台灣上檔，將由衛視中文台播出。因該劇在亞洲太受歡迎，連他在劇中送給女主角的美體小舖白麝香香水，銷量都大幅成長。

（中央社）