EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: It seems it’s been raining quite a bit lately. The monsoon season is here.

B: It’s a bit early for that. The plum rain front usually forms around May.

A: Taiwan doesn’t really have a good tourist season. In the summer, we have the plum rains and thunderstorms, and in the fall we have typhoons.

B: That’s why I like spring the best. During that part of the year, the weather turns warm and it doesn’t rain that much.

A: 最近好像越來越常下雨，梅雨季大概快來了。

B: 應該不會這麼早吧，梅雨鋒面通常都要到五月才形成。

A: 台灣簡直沒有適合旅遊的季節，夏天有梅雨和雷陣雨，秋天又有颱風。

B: 所以我最喜歡春天，那時候天氣漸暖，又不常下雨。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: