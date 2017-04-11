Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, Apr 11, 2017　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The weather report said that from now on it’s going to get hotter. Would you like to go to the beach this weekend?

B: Well, it might be hot out, but the water will still be very cold.

A: But the forecast says it will be very sunny, surely it won’t be cold when the sun is out.

B: The sea doesn’t usually warm up until the summer. Even when the sun’s out, we’ll be cold if we stay in the water a long time.

A: 氣象預報說接下來天氣會越來越熱，週末要不要去海邊玩水？

B: 就算天氣熱，海水還是會很冷的。

A: 可是氣象預報說天氣會很晴朗，在大太陽底下應該不會冷吧？

B: 海水通常要等夏天才會變暖，現在就算出太陽，在海水泡久了一樣會很冷的。

