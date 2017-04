A: Why do you have two CDs exactly the same?

B: Because I bought two of them.

A: Why buy two? If you need a spare, you could just burn it, couldn’t you?

B: One of them is signed by the lead singer. I would prefer not to use that, so I bought another one.

A: 為什麼這張專輯你會有兩份一模一樣的?

B: 因為我買了兩張啊。

A: 為什麼要買兩張?如果需要備份的話,自己再燒一份就好了啊。

B: 其中一張上面有樂團主唱的簽名,我捨不得用,所以又買了一張。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: