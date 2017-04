A: Damn. I forgot to bring my purse.

B: How can you forget to bring such an important thing?

A: I usually keep my purse in my bag, but my bag got wet in the rain yesterday, so I took everything out.

B: Oh, I see. I’ll get this. You can pay me back some other time.

A: 糟糕,我忘了帶錢包。

B: 這麼重要的東西怎麼會忘記帶?

A: 我的錢包平常都放在包包裡,但昨天因為包包被雨水淋濕,我把所有的東西都拿出來了。

B: 是喔。今天我就先幫你代墊好了,你改天再還我。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: