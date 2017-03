A: I’ve just been to the photo studio to collect the headshot I had taken last time.

B: Let’s have a look. The photographer’s pretty good, they’ve made you look really nice.

A: Actually, I think they over processed it. I can barely recognize myself.

B: Really? I think it looks really nice. Why do you think it doesn’t look like you?

A: 我剛剛去照相館把我上次拍的大頭照領回來了。

B: 我看看。這個攝影師真厲害,居然把你照得這麼好看。

A: 我倒覺得他修圖過度,我都快認不出自己的臉了。

B: 會嗎?我覺得看起來蠻好的,哪裡不像你?

