The Walt Disney Company said in a statement last week that, to maintain the integrity of the movie, the company will not allow any cuts to “Beauty and the Beast,” insisting it has to be screened as the full version. For this reason, the company has decided not to release the movie in Malaysia.

Many Malaysian netizens expressed regret over the withdrawal. They condemned the related government agencies for making a fuss over what they saw as a trifling matter, accusing them of magnifying the gay character issue and censoring the classic Disney remake. In the end, the Malaysian government decided not to make any cuts in the movie which will open next Thursday.

The film, featuring a gay character “LeFou,” the villain’s servant, has caused much discussion in certain countries. It is the first time Disney has had an openly LGBT role in a movie. “Beauty and the Beast” opened in Taiwan last Thursday as a “G-rated” (General Audiences) movie.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

華特迪士尼公司上週發表聲明說，為了電影的完整性，「美女與野獸」必須以完整版上映，即不能挨刀剪片。基於這個理由，決定放棄在馬來西亞上映該電影。

大部分大馬網民都表示遺憾，並痛斥政府相關單位小題大作，放大了同志角色的議題，才讓這部迪士尼經典重拍片被封殺。最終政府決定不剪片,並將於下週四在大馬上映。

該片因將劇中反派主角的男僕「來富」描寫為同性戀者，而在某些國家引發討論，該角色是迪士尼電影中首位公開的同志。「美女與野獸」已於上週四在台灣以「普遍級」上映。

（中央社）